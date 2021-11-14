Cruz: Biden Spending Plan ‘Cruel’ to Americans, Will ‘Drive Inflation Up Even More’

This week on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reacted to President Joe Biden signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill as Democrats negotiate an even larger social spending package.

Cruz described the excessive spending as “cruel” to the American public because it wouldn’t affect the Democratic elites who support the bill. He argued it would only “drive inflation up even more.”

“Look, they want you not to be able to fill up gas in your car. They want your electricity bill to be higher. They want your heating bill to be higher, and the cruelty — of course, it doesn’t impact them. The Democratic elites will still fly on their private planes everywhere they go, and the working people, they just say let them eat cake. And it is really cruel what is happening after spending $1.9 trillion on a so-called COVID relief bill — that wasn’t COVID relief — and now spending 1.2 trillion on a so-called infrastructure bill, much of which is not infrastructure. They now want to move on to Bernie Sanders’ socialist budget. This was the budget that was originally $3.5 trillion, and it was actually closer to $5.5 if you scored it honestly.”

“Every Republican opposes this boondoggle because the American people are paying for it, and unfortunately, we will have to see if they can get 50 Democrats to agree to do substantially more damage and drive inflation up even more.”

