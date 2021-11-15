GOP Rep. Gooden: Non-Profits Running ‘Secretive’ Operation to Move Migrants into U.S. — ‘Encouraging Illegal Immigration’

Monday, Rep. Lance Gooden (R-TX) detailed a recent trip to visit the locations of secret migrant housing in closed down hotels and documents obtained from a whistleblower.

Gooden told FNC’s “Fox & Friends” that non-profit agencies are running “secretive, closed down hotels” near the U.S.-Mexico border to house migrants. He added that migrants are given packets with information on how to fly anywhere in the country, enroll in schools and assimilate into the community.

“This whistleblower reached out to us from San Diego, and I couldn’t believe what I was hearing, and so I planned a trip; I went last week to San Diego to the southern border, and what I found were non-profits that were running secretive, closed down hotels, the Four Points Sheraton Seaworld, a Windom, a Ramada Inn, those are just three of the ones that I visited, but these non-government organizations, these non-profits were housing migrants for several days,” Gooden explained. “I managed to get in the gates. I demanded entry once and was refused. I talked a guard into letting me in on another occasion, and when I was in there, I saw buses pulling up, probably about 100 migrants over an hour, got off of these buses. They were processed, they were welcomed by people with open arms that were there in the facility, tested for COVID, and then they were given packets, and this packet is what I received from the whistleblower a few weeks ago. And these packets detail how to go to the airport, how to get past TSA without any indication, how to enroll your children in schools and assimilate in whatever community you desire to go in, and it’s encouraging illegal immigration.”

“And furthermore, we went to the airport and talked with some of the TSA people who said, ‘Yeah, we get these migrants here. They have these very convincing letters, and in some cases, they are being let on to planes before anyone else,'” he continued. “And in one case, a security officer on the plane said, ‘You know, I’m an armed agent, I’m supposed to identify myself to the pilot before takeoff. I’m sometimes getting on these flights, and immigrants with no identification are on the plane before the agent boards.'”

