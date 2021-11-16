Chuck Todd: Infrastructure Bill Felt Like ‘an Epilogue to the Ending’ of Democrats Governing

MSNBC anchor Chuck Todd said Tuesday on his show “MTP Daily” that President Joe Biden’s signing of the bipartisan infrastructure bill felt like “an epilogue to the ending” of Democrats’ majorities in Congress.

Todd said, “Yesterday that event, I’ll be honest it just felt like an event out of time. That event might have been impactful in August or September or October. It feels more like an epilogue to the ending of what’s going to — might not be a good story for Democrats in 2022.”

Political reporter Kelly O’Donnell said, “Well, certainly the White House is trying to capture whatever it can by saying this signing ceremony is a way that Democrats and Republicans came together for a bit of the pomp and ceremony on the south lawn, so they’re going to true to use it. Certainly they have heard the criticism. It has been plenty loud that it could have moved more swiftly and they could have had more political benefit if they had action earlier. Will they take those lessons into the negotiations happening on Capitol Hill this weekend into the next phase of the chapter on the president’s agenda? We’ll have to see if that real world reaction has any impact in Washington. Certainly the White House is trying to react to some of the things people are feeling.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN