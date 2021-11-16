Gingrich: Kamala Harris ‘Probably the Worst Vice President in American History’

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich said Monday on “Hannity” that he believes Kamala Harris is probably the “worst vice president in American history.”

Gingrich said, “I think she actually accomplished something very historic. She got CNN, historically the strongest supporter of liberal Democrats, to run an entire story pointing out that the president’s team and the vice president’s team are fighting internally, in a very ferocious way. I’ve never seen CNN do anything that would be harmful to Joe Biden. This story was devastating, and I think it starts with a simple fact. Biden’s at 38 percent approval. She’s at 28% approval. Powerful people wake up in the morning. They go, ‘It can’t be me. So I wonder who’s doing this?’ So the Biden people say it’s all Harris’s fault. The Harris people say, you know, if only he was using her correctly.”

He added, “I think you’re going to see more of this kind of backbiting because the truth is she hasn’t accomplished anything. I mean, it’s an embarrassment. But then, on the other hand, she’s working with Joe Biden, who has accomplished almost nothing. And it’s an embarrassment. As you point out, just watching him in public in an unscripted environment is a little frightening, frankly, to think that this is the commander-in-chief and to know that our opponents around the planet are watching the same TV coverage. I think this is, having known a fair number of vice presidents, this is an amazing moment for probably the worst vice president in American history.”

