Barrasso: Russian Oil Tankers Will Deliver in Boston Harbor This Winter as Result of Biden Policies

Tuesday on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company,” Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) warned that because of President Joe Biden’s energy policy, Russian oil tankers would be “making delivery in the Boston Harbor this winter.”

According to Barrasso, “the American people are paying the price” for the Biden administration being “wrong” on energy.

“John Kerry and Joe Biden, these two merry men who seem to think the United States can power ourselves on windmills and solar panels are just wrong, and the American people are paying the price,” Barrasso lamented. “That is the real problem we have.”

“Who would have thought that in 10 months in the White House, Joe Biden could take us to a seven-year high in oil prices and a 30-year high in inflation?” he later added. “But it is the policies of this administration that are so bad. And his solution is let’s beg PEC and Russia to produce more energy. Mark my words, we are going to see Russian oil tankers making delivery in the Boston Harbor this winter, and it is a result of the Biden policies. It is going to be a jackpot for Russia, and what we’ve basically done is taking us from being an energy-dominant nation under Donald Trump to an energy-dependent nation under Joe Biden.”

