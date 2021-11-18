Clyburn: I’m ‘Much More Comfortable’ with W.H. Numbers on Spending Bill, CBO Doesn’t Account for Revenue from Increased IRS Funding

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “OutFront,” House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) said he is “much more comfortable” with the White House’s numbers on the Build Back Better reconciliation bill than the Congressional Budget Office’s numbers, and that the CBO’s numbers don’t take into account all of the amount of money that would be raised from greater IRS funding.

Clyburn stated, “The fact of the matter is, not only are those numbers different from the White House, there are some other rating houses as well that seem to feel that those numbers are really, really on the conservative side. But I think that we’ll have all of these discussions, we’ll see where people are comfortable. Some people are — I am much more comfortable with the White House numbers, and maybe they are more comfortable with CBO. But as you said earlier, these are estimates. I have seen people say that if the IRS is fully funded, they would save — would earn another $1.2 trillion. I’ve seen that, and I think that’s a pretty reputable group saying that. I have not seen that anywhere with CBO. You just mentioned the numbers that they say we would earn and it’s far less than that. Who’s right? I don’t know. All of them are creditable.”

