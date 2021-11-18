Dem Sen. Kelly Defends Energy Taxes in Spending Bill: ‘We Want to Move Towards a More Renewable Energy Economy’

During an interview with Phoenix’s KTAR News 92.3’s “Arizona’s Morning News” on Thursday, Sen. Mark Kelly (D-AZ) defended the increase in energy taxes in the Build Back Better reconciliation bill by stating that the goal of the legislation is to reduce costs for families, and “there’s stuff about energy in this bill. I mean, we’ve got climate issues that we’re trying to address and, ultimately, we want to move towards a more renewable energy economy.”

Co-host Jim Sharpe asked, “But as we talk about historically high gas prices and inflation, President Biden’s Build Back Better reconciliation bill, the second part of his agenda, will raise energy taxes significantly. So, how do you reconcile those two different things for consumers?”

Kelly answered, “Well, the intention of that piece of legislation, I mean, it’s to reduce costs for families.” He then talked about the bill lowering costs in other areas.

Sharpe then followed up on energy taxes. Kelly stated, “Well, there’s stuff about energy in this bill. I mean, we’ve got climate issues that we’re trying to address and, ultimately, we want to move towards a more renewable energy economy. It’s great for Arizona. I mean, when you look across our state, just the solar capacity that’s being put in, this is — not only in the long term will lower our energy costs and provide for cleaner air for our kids and a better environment. But it also is going to create good-paying jobs in the solar industry. So, these things are positive for the state of Arizona.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett