House Armed Services Ranking Member Rogers: ‘I Believe China’s Plan Is to Take Taiwan After the 2022 Olympics’

Signs are pointing to China stepping up its ambitious tack in recent months, especially since President Joe Biden assumed office earlier this year. However, according to Rep. Mike Rogers (R-AL), the ranking Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, China may step up aggressions in 2022 even more.

During an interview with Mobile, AL radio FM Talk 106.5, Rogers predicted China would attempt an invasion of Taiwan after Beijing hosted the 2022 Olympic games, having the benefit of the games for publicity and also doing so while perceived-to-be-weak Biden was still president.

“It’s real dangerous,” he said. “I have talked about this for a good, long while — that I believe China’s plan is to take Taiwan after the 2022 Olympics. They intend to use the Olympics as a chance to really shine up their image globally. And as soon as that’s over with, they intend to burn some of that capital, taking Taiwan. And I think what’s happening right now is they’re taking the measure of Joe Biden to see what, if anything, he’ll do about it. And I think we all know the answer to that.”

“And I think the other reason — well, I know the other reason why I believe they would do it immediately after the ’22 Olympics is they don’t want to risk the chance of Biden not being reelected and having such a golden opportunity to act when the United States is led by a weak leader because I am convinced this will be the singular term of this administration, and they won’t be followed by another Democrat. So there is that pressure, too, on China to act while the opportunity presents itself for the least response from the world’s only superpower.”

