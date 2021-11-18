Rand Paul: ‘Liar’ Fauci Has ‘Casual Disdain’ for the Bill of Rights, Liberty

During an appearance on FNC’s “Fox News Primetime” on Wednesday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) upped his criticism of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci.

The Kentucky Republican called Fauci a “liar,” arguing that his disregard for individual liberty approaches “disdain.”

“Well, alarming — I mean, alarming one, that he has such casual disdain for individual liberty, but if you combine that with also a casual disdain for science, boy, we have got a real problem and authoritarian who also doesn’t obey the science,” Paul said. “I mean, look at this, over 100 million Americans have had COVID, and if you ask the CDC, well, how do these people react, the people that have had COVID and recovered. How often do they often get sick again? Do they spread the disease very well? We don’t know. We don’t keep track of that.”

“Can you imagine the guy is in charge of this?” he continued. “We pay him more than anybody in the government. He has casual disdain for the Bill of Rights and your liberty, but he is not keeping track. He’s like CNN asked him one day, what do you think about natural immunity, he’s like, that’s interesting. We should look into that as if it was the first time he has ever heard of it.”

“He is a liar,” Paul added. “And he lies about the natural immunity. He knows it works. This is a recipe for totalitarianism. It’s a recipe for something we don’t want in our country.”

