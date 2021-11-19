CNN’s Cuomo: Rittenhouse Acquittal ‘Justified’ – We Should Want an Acquittal Under These Circumstances ‘No Matter Who the Defendant Is’

On Friday, CNN host Chris Cuomo stated that while he disagrees with Wisconsin law, the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict was “justified by the law and the facts here,” and responded to arguments that a black person who did what Rittenhouse did would have been convicted by stating that the argument shouldn’t be, “he should have been found guilty because other people would wrongfully have been found guilty under this laws and facts, and you should say, we want this outcome no matter who the defendant is.”

Cuomo said, “You know you’re going to have people saying if he was black, this would be different, right? Because we’re dealing with systemic injustice right now, and even though this verdict, I believe is justified by the law and the facts here, that’s what we should want every time, people are frustrated that you wouldn’t get it if he was black, even though this may be the ‘right’ outcome.”

He later added, “I think that this is a terrible situation, and while he is not guilty, there’s a lot about this situation, while he had the right to do it under the law, it wasn’t right. It was wrong, and it’s hurtful and people are dead and it sends a bad message.”

Cuomo further argued, “I just hope that the understanding of frustration is not presented as, he should have been found guilty because other people would wrongfully have been found guilty under this laws and facts, and you should say, we want this outcome no matter who the defendant is.”

