FNC’s Juan Williams: If Rittenhouse Were Black ‘Laws Might Have Treated Him a Little Differently’

Fox News analyst Juan Williams said on Friday on “Special Report” that if Kyle Rittenhouse were a black teen, he would have been treated differently.

Discussing Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict, Williams said, “Well, I think one of the realities is that the jury made a decision. And I think a considered decision after lengthy three days, obviously, looking at the facts of the case and looking at the law. I think that’s where we have to go. I think there are lots of people who are concerned that someone crossing into another state with a weapon, you know, really a vicious weapon, is now under the law allowed to engage in what looked like vigilantism.”

He continued, “You think about conceal, right to carry laws. You think about stand your ground laws, the whole notion of self-defense when you are dealing with someone who’s armed is now — we have gone away from the idea of you are responsible when possible to step back if you’re armed. Now, with these new laws, you know, if you shoot, I mean, then you can say that you felt threatened. I think it’s — you know, one other thought is if this had been a black teenager who had done this, wow, I think the laws might have treated him a little differently.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN