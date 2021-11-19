Scarborough Rips Kennedy for Omarova Questioning — ‘Cynical and Hateful’ Spectacle

Friday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) highlighting Saule Omarova’s ties to communism during a Senate Banking Committee hearing considering her nomination to serve as the Comptroller of the Currency.

According to Scarborough, Kennedy pointing to Omarova having been a member of the Young Communists was a “cynical and hateful” spectacle.

“You may look at that and think that Senator Kennedy is stupid. No, he’s not. He knew exactly what he was doing. He went to Oxford,” Scarborough outlined. “This is going around in the Republican Party. People with Ivy League degrees, people that went to Oxford try to play as dumb as possible for the cameras. They’re not fooling anybody. That was just as cynical and hateful of a spectacle. Attacking somebody because they were born … under a totalitarian regime, one of the most evil regimes in the history of this planet, and they’re attacking somebody for having the horrible misfortune for being born under that regime and being indoctrinated at a young age, and

he’s trying to use that against somebody who came over here.”

He continued, “Here, you actually have a United States Senator of the United States of America who’s trying to attack a woman because her parents had the misfortune of being born in one of the most brutal regimes in the history of mankind and that they indoctrinated her as a little girl, and he’s trying to use that against her.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said Kennedy’s line of questioning made her “want to cry.”

