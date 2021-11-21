Cruz: I Hope U.S. Athletes ‘Kick Their Commie Asses’ at Beijing Olympics

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that he hoped U.S. athletes go to the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and “kick their commie asses.”

Cruz was commenting on China’s human rights abuses and the controversy over the whereabouts of tennis star Peng Shuai, who accused a former Chinese official of sexual assault.

Cruz said, “I also think it’s important we do two things at the Olympics in China: Number one, that we actually show the courage the Women’s Tennis Association is showing to call out the murder, the genocide, the torture, the lies, the complicity in COVID-19 of the Chinese Communist government, to speak the truth.”

He continued, “And then number two, I really hope our young men and women – that they go over there and kick their commie asses – we need to win in the Olympics.”

Cruz added, “I think it’s a mistake to have a full boycott of the Olympics. You know, Jimmy Carter tried that in the 1970s. All it did was punish a generation of athletes. We’ve got young men and young women – Americans who spent their whole lives practicing for this moment. I don’t want to punish those young athletes. What we ought to do – I do agree with the notion of a so-called diplomatic boycott.”

