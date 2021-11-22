Rittenhouse: Gov. Evers ‘Failed the Community’ and the Cops Didn’t Get Enough Support

During an interview aired on Monday’s edition of the Fox News Channel’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” Kyle Rittenhouse stated that Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (D) “failed the community” in Kenosha and that the police in the city didn’t get the support they required, “and there should have been a lot more resources to help with that.”

Rittenhouse said [relevant remarks begin around 4:40] that he approached the owners of the car lot that he was protecting and asked them if they needed help, and they said they did.

Host Tucker Carlson then asked, “Where were the police?”

Rittenhouse answered, “I’m not sure really. Because they have a hard job. But I didn’t really think they got the support they needed. The National Guard should have been called…but the city of Kenosha failed their — the community. The Governor, Tony Evers, failed the community and there should have been a lot more resources to help with that.”

