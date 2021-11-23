GOP Rep. Jackson: ‘Absolutely No Way’ Biden Runs for a Second Term

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX), formerly a long-time White House physician, predicted President Joe Biden would not run for reelection based on the deterioration of his mental and cognitive abilities.

“There is no way, Laura,” he said. “There is absolutely no way. You mark my word. He will not run for president for a second term. He will be 82 years old. I’m going to stick to what I’ve been saying all along since he was candidate Biden. He won’t make it to the end of this term. They will remove him at some point. After the 2022 midterms, they’re going to have to address his cognitive issues. It won’t be Ronny Jackson talking about it anymore. It’s going to be the Democrats, and they’re going to have to explain what is going on with him.”

“And make no mistake about it,” Biden continued. “There are a certain number of people in the White House right now — Kamala Harris walks past that office every day and looks in there. She thinks I’m going to be president pretty soon. And she might be right. She probably is right. And that’s the only way she is ever going to become president because she’s not going to get elected. So there’s going to be a big incentive to get him out of there.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor