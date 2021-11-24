Enes Kanter Calls Out ‘Fake’ NBA, Says League Silent on Things that Could Affect Its Business

Wednesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter pointed out the hypocrisy of the NBA encouraging players to speak out against racial injustice while remaining silent on China’s persecuting and killing of Uyghurs.

Kanter called the NBA “fake” for not speaking out against China, which is a big moneymaker for the league.

“Two years ago, when we were in the bubble, you know, NBA was standing with Black Lives Matter, and it gave me so much hope and motivation. I was like, ‘Finally, an organization standing up for something bigger than basketball,’ right? But to me, it was very fake when it comes to things like what’s happening in China because NBA and also Adam Silver is the one telling us to speak out against all the injustices happening, not just in America, but all over the world,” Kanter advised. “So, to me, it was very important.”

“I will tell you a story,” he continued. “I was doing a basketball camp, and I was taking pictures with the kids, and one of the parents turned around and said, how can you call yourself a human rights activist when your Muslim brothers and sisters are dying in concentration camps in China? You are a fake. I turned around to that parent, and I said, ‘You know what? You are right. I’m going to, you know, study about it and get back to you.’ And once I studied, I was very ashamed of myself because I couldn’t believe the last, you know, nine or 10 years I played in the league, I didn’t bring any evidence to this conversation. So, I was like, it doesn’t matter how this could affect me or anything I’m doing, I’m going to speak out. And, you know, some of the things I talk about the NBA might not like that, but too bad because this is bigger than basketball.”

