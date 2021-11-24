Steube: Biden Putting ‘Temporary Band-Aid’ on Gas Prices — ‘Strategic Failure

Wednesday, Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) reacted to the Biden administration releasing 50 billion barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as part of an effort to bring down high gas prices.

Fox Business Network “Mornings with Maria” host Maria Bartiromo asked Steube about Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm being unaware of how much oil was consumed in the United States on a daily basis.

“One of the most basic pieces of information that you think that the energy secretary would know, which shows you that she absolutely doesn’t care,” Steube replied.

Steube described the administration’s decision to release oil ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday as a “temporary band-aid.”

“[T]his is a strategic failure by the Biden administration,” he advised. “They’re the ones that shut down domestic production of oil, they’re the ones that shut down our own pipelines, and now they’re begging OPEC to open up production and increase production to lower the gas prices that we’re experiencing here in the United States, all because of the decisions that they’ve made, and now, a temporary band-aid of 50 million barrels of oil. That’s only three days’ worth of gas to America. Three days. That’s only a temporary fix for what we’re experiencing here. You’re going to continue to see inflation, you’re going to continue to see skyrocketing prices of oil and gas, and it’s all because of the decisions this administration has made.”

