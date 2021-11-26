GOP Rep. Cammack on Saule Omarova: ‘She Is Not Fit to Be Our Banking Nominee’

Friday, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) reacted to five Democratic senators reportedly opposing President Joe Biden’s nomination of Saule Omarova as the Comptroller of the Currency.

Cammack, pointing to Omarova’s Marxist “philosophies, told Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that the banking nominee is “not fit” for the job.

“The thing about this administration that baffles me — I truly do not know where their heads are at. They are so far removed from reality. It’s concerning,” Cammack stated. “You know when you have someone, and I think about Senator Kennedy’s remarks when he addressed her, ‘is it professor or comrade?’ Her philosophies are rooted in Marxism. She is not fit to be our banking nominee.”

“But, again, it’s just like the typical Biden administration that we’ve seen over the last 11 months,” she continued. “They are willing to put everything on the line, consequences be damned, because they believe that they are somehow virtuous in pursuing this ultra-progressive, leftist ideology. But we see that their policies are hurting America. We know that this banking nominee will only exacerbate these problems. It’s pretty simple. I know I have a minor in economics, not a major and certainly not a master’s or a Ph.D., but I can tell you this — when government spends more, people like you and me and everyone around the country, we have less in our pockets. It’s really that simple.”

