Jim Jordan on Dem Spending Bill: ‘No Republican Is Going to Vote for This Crazy Bill’

Friday, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) predicted a spending bill pushed by congressional Democrats and touted by President Joe Biden would not receive any votes from Republicans.

He warned the bill would make matters worse and predicted it would exacerbate the inflation problem.

“I don’t think they’ll be any Republican in the Senate or the House that will vote for this crazy piece of legislation,” he said. “And frankly, Lawerence, let’s hope Senator Sinema and Senator Manchin hold firm and they don’t allow this thing to pass because we know it is going to exacerbate the inflation problem we talked about. I mean, it is a part of the Democrats’ crazy economic plan. Their economic plan has basically been lockdown the economy, spend like crazy, pay people not to work. And now for everybody that has been working — they’re going to raise your taxes. Such a deal.”

“So, let’s hope this doesn’t pass because it will make matters worse,” Jordan continued. “Right now, the country gets it. Seventy-one percent of the country thinks we’re on the wrong track. In my time in politics, I don’t think we’ve ever seen wrong-track number so high. I mean, frankly, the real question is — who is the 29% that think it is on the right track? So, let’s hope it doesn’t pass, and no Republican is going to vote for this crazy bill.”

