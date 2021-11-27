Brooks: We Shouldn’t Look at COVID Case Numbers, I Don’t Think We’ll Ever Go Back to Where We Were Pre-COVID

On Friday’s “PBS NewsHour,” New York Times columnist David Brooks stated we shouldn’t look at case numbers to analyze the newest coronavirus variant and predicted that “I don’t think we’re ever going to go back to where we were in March of 2020.”

Brooks stated, “[T]he thing to look at, I’ve read from better experts than me, is not how many cases, but how many deaths. We just have so many more tools to deal with anything that comes along. So, I think it would be tending toward a normal in which we’re just constantly struggling against this thing, but we’re not — I don’t think we’re ever going to go back to where we were in March of 2020.”

