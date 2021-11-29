GOP Rep. Murphy: Fauci Hurting ‘Credibility’ by Coming Across ‘Exceedingly Arrogant’

Monday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Greg Murphy (R-NC) reacted to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci claiming he represents science.

Murphy, a urologist, ripped Fauci for being “exceedingly arrogant” and “exceedingly political.” He argued Fauci’s “know-it-all” behavior, despite being wrong on some issues, hurts his credibility.

“That’s one of the things we have to be careful of with that as a physician is not to be portrayed as arrogant. And unfortunately, that is the way Tony Fauci comes across,” Murphy told host Maria Bartiromo. “You know, I will give him this that during the pandemic, we have been flying a plane trying to build it at the same time. But the problem is he’s come across as a know-it-all, and that really hurts his credibility. You know you look at the things that he said. He said number one that he wouldn’t mandate vaccines. Number two, only wear masks if you are symptomatic. Or three, at one point, he actually said we are only going to lose 60,000 people. You know, those are claims that he made where he was wrong.”

He continued, “Let’s talk about credibility, but there’s also you don’t have to be, or you are not going to be right in everything, but he comes across as exceedingly arrogant. And now, which is sad, especially in his position, he comes across as exceedingly political. That’s not his job. That’s not the way he is supposed to be, and he loses credibility when he does that.”

