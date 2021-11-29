MSNBC’s Reid: States with Low Vaccination Rates Like a ‘Dumbass-tuary’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid said Monday on her show “The ReidOut” that states with low COVID vaccination rates are like a sanctuary for dumb people, which she dubbed a “dumbass-tuary.”

Reid said, “Republicans in several Southern states, in particular, were cutting off the additional unemployment aid, but now all of a sudden, magic, they want to give unemployment benefits to people that quit or get fired because they don’t get their shot. So they’re forgetting the free money that makes you lazy as long as it makes you lazy but possibly puts you in the hospital.”

She continued, “We weren’t ready for the pandemic because there is an attitude problem. Where people are like, ‘Don’t tell me what to do. I don’t want to wear a mask. I don’t want to get vaccinated. I don’t care if lots of people die or even if my own family dies. I don’t care.’ So you have that attitude. We’re 58th in the world in terms of the percentage of our population has vaccines. We’re a first-world country, and we’re 58th. That is why Omicron is spreading.”

She added, “We would have almost been better off rather than banning travel from South Africa and Botswana, to send them all of the vaccines that the people here won’t take. And then the rest of the world could actually get over COVID, and that way, we would be better off.”

Reid concluded, “It’s almost like if we had a dome over the United States, there would be part of it that is like a dumbass-tuary where people are living in there, killing their own constituents, getting their own constituents sick, willing to let people die and Trump can’t control it now. He gets booed when he says get vaccinated. Is there any way to crack that little Dumbass-tuary and let some people out, or are they just going to stay in there, get sick and maybe die?”

Co-founder of the Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson, said, “You got states like Florida now and Mississippi and Alabama and Louisiana that’s Darwin’s waiting room. These people are going to decide to get vaccinated or going to continue to watch their friends and neighbors and family members die off.”

He added, “The people who believe that COVID is something that’s the common cold and the basic flu, they are mistaken. We have many hundreds of thousands of dead Americans right now in part because people on the Republican side of the equation discourage vaccination. Fox News was an outright propaganda for months and months and months, and it has caused an enormous amount of damage in this country.”

