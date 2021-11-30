Behar: First, Second Amendments Need to Be ‘Tweaked’ — Founding Fathers Didn’t Have Weapons of War or Twitter

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Tuesday on ABC’s “The View” that the First and Second Amendments to the U.S. Constitution need to be “tweaked” to address “weapons of war” and Twitter.

While discussing Twitter, Whoopi Goldberg said, “I am going to just go the easy route, don’t read it. Don’t read it because it is meant to do exactly what it does to people. It is meant to make you think you don’t know yourself. It is meant to make you believe that these people who have the — what do you call it? The concrete courage in the bunker.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “Keyboard courage in mama’s basement.”

Goldberg said, “The real question is, why do we take your word for something you don’t know anything about, me? Why am I taking your word that I’m all these things when you don’t know me? I’m not looking at you.”

Behar said, “That is why you’re not reading it. You’re smart not to. When the Founding Fathers were busy with the amendments — the 1st and 2nd Amendments — they did not have AR-15s in there, weapons of war, and they didn’t have Twitter. So both amendments, I think, need to be tweaked a little bit.”

She added, “We make our living on the 1st amendment, so we love it, but there’s a lot of hate speech and misinformation, needs to be dealt with.”

