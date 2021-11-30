GOP Sen. Hagerty: Fauci Has ‘Discredited Himself,’ Made It ‘Difficult’ to Trust Him

During Tuesday’s “Mornings with Maria” on Fox Business Network, Sen. Bill Hagerty (R-TN) reacted to National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci claiming he represents science.

Fauci, who was responding to criticism from the GOP for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, said over the weekend, “[I]t’s easy to criticize, but they’re really criticizing science because I represent science. That’s dangerous. To me, that’s more dangerous than the slings and the arrows that get thrown at me.”

Hagerty told host Maria Bartiromo that it was “very difficult” to trust anything Fauci says because he has “discredited himself” by putting out disinformation. He added that distrust has not helped get people vaccinated against the virus.

“Well, it is very difficult to put faith in anything that Fauci says at this point given the way he has discredited himself,” Hagerty stated. “And I think the disinformation that we’ve seen coming from Fauci is going to cost the administration. It really has crushed the American public’s confidence in what we are hearing regarding the science, and that does not bode well for people getting vaccinated.”

He continued, “We need to look at all of the science, including natural immunity, to get to the bottom of this.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent