Alec Baldwin: If I Felt I Was Responsible for ‘Rust’ Shooting, ‘I Might Have Killed Myself’ But I’m Not – I’ll Make Another Movie in January

During an interview with ABC aired on Thursday, Alec Baldwin said that he isn’t responsible for the shooting on the set of “Rust,” he might have committed suicide if he thought he was responsible, and that while he is going to make another movie in January, he wonders if continuing working is worth it.

Baldwin said that he doesn’t care about his career anymore and that his career could be over.

He continued, “I mean, could I work? I’m going to go make another movie in January. And I said to them, ‘Do you want to get out of it? Do you want to get rid of me because of what happened?’ They said no. But I say to myself, do I want to work much more after this? Is it worth it?”

Baldwin also stated, “I feel that someone is responsible for what happened, and I can’t say who that is, but I know it’s not me. I mean, honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself if I thought I was responsible, and I don’t say that lightly.”

He also said that we need to find out who brought bullets onto the set.

