Warner: Vaccine Mandates ‘About Making Sure We Can Take on the Next Phase of the Virus’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) criticized the prospects of a government shutdown over vaccine mandates, which are “about making sure we can take on the next phase of the virus.”

Warner said, “Nothing would be stupider, with challenges still around the virus, with an economy that’s challenged by supply chains, than for the federal government to be shutting down because a small group of senators are going to say — a small group of senators that, by the way, generally call themselves pro-life, that somehow they want to prohibit vaccine mandates, which…is about making sure we can take on the next phase of the virus. It’s just totally contradictory.”

