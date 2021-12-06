GOP Rep. Steube: Biden ‘Encouraging’ Russia’s Aggression – He’s Signaled Weakness with Afghanistan, Colonial Pipeline Response

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) argued that President Joe Biden has encouraged Russian aggression and has projected weakness with moves like the handling of Afghanistan and failing to respond to the Colonial pipeline attack.

Steube said, “I think our enemies in the world look at this as an opportunity. Because of the failed leadership of the Biden administration. And all you have to do as an example for that is look at what happened in Afghanistan. As you and I sit here today having a conversation, we still have Americans stuck in Afghanistan through a complete and utter military failure. They know — the Russians and the Chinese know that this administration lacks the fortitude to move forward to be a strong national, international defense of other nations. So, they’re going to go do everything that they can because they know they’re going to get away with it. Biden allowed the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project to move forward, giving billions of dollars to the Russians. He’s not taking actions that would actually inhibit the Russians from taking this type of behavior. He’s actually encouraging it.”

He added, “Look, the Russians attacked one of our energy systems here in the United States. What happened from that? [Were] there any repercussions in our country for the Russians hacking into one of our energy systems and shutting down power grids and pipelines? No, absolutely not. So, the — they know that the Biden administration is weak and there [are] not going to be any repercussions for any type of behavior that they have on the international stage.”

