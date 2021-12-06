GOP Sen. Fischer Urges Biden to Show Putin the United States ‘Is Not Going to Sit Back’

Senator Deb Fischer (R-NE), a member of the Senate Armed Service Committee, lobbied President Joe Biden to have a “blunt and focused” conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin while on his call tomorrow during an appearance on FNC’s “Your World” on Monday.

The Nebraska Republican argued Biden should have a keen focus on Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine.

“I would hope that the president will have a very blunt and very focused conversation with Putin tomorrow,” she said. “I understand he will have a call with him. The Senate Armed Services Committee will be having a briefing with the administration tomorrow as well on this issue. But I think we all need to be aware that Putin respects strength. And so I want the president to come out and be very, very — show resolve in his conversations with Putin and to let him know that the United States is not going to sit back. There are many options that are available to us.”

“And we need to be able to take those options, whether it’s providing Ukraine with anti-air, anti-tank capabilities, with radar to follow missiles, or whether it is looking at stationing more U.S. troops within NATO countries around Ukraine, or if it is action by NATO itself,” Fischer continued. “This is serious. And the president should know how serious it is. The Russians recently did a test. I guess you could say it was, in taking out a satellite in space. Obviously, it was very irresponsible what they had done because of the debris that is left in space and the future that that’s going to hold having all that debris in space.”

“So it’s obvious, I think, to many people, Republicans, Democrats, to the public at large, that the Russians are pushing the envelope when it comes to seeing just how far they can go with this administration,” she added.

