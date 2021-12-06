Waltz: Nord Stream 2’s Completion Will Give Putin ‘Checkmate on Europe’ and Make Sanctions Ineffective

On Monday’s broadcast of Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) argued that if completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline isn’t blocked, Vladimir Putin will have “checkmate on Europe” and any sanctions on Russia won’t work without European involvement.

Waltz said, “Well, that’s what the Senate right now is — Republicans in the Senate are demanding, is to get sanctions through. And that’s why you’re seeing a lot of wrestling with the debt ceiling and with the continuing resolution is we want — and the defense bill, we want provisions in there that will stop Nord Stream 2. Because when Putin fully has that in place, it’s checkmate on Europe. And if you can’t get Europe on board, then sanctions won’t work. Because all they’ll do is shift from dollars to Euros and Russia will be off to the races.”

