Dem Rep. Anthony Brown: I Support NYC Vax Mandate, Vaccine Requirements Are Why Broadway Could Open

On Tuesday’s broadcast of C-SPAN’s “Washington Journal,” Rep. Anthony Brown (D-MD) praised New York City’s vaccine mandate and said that Broadway was able to open because New York City requires proof of vaccination, “and of course the mask mandate.”

Brown said, “I was in New York City just recently with my wife…the reason why Broadway was able to open is because any place that you go in New York City, whether it’s a show or whether it’s a theater or other public places, you have to show proof of vaccination, and of course the mask mandate. So, it’s an important step that New York City has taken. I support Mayor de Blasio in making that decision. I get how for some it’s offensive to their notions of liberty and individual freedoms, but I think that this has to be counterbalanced with the more collective need to eliminate this COVID-19 virus.”

