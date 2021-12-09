Kanter Freedom: How Can We Trust China with Our Athletes After What They Did to Peng Shuai?

On Thursday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter Freedom urged a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics and wondered how we can trust China with the safety of our athletes after what they did to tennis player Peng Shuai.

Kanter Freedom said, “First of all, all the gold medals in the world that you can win [are] not more important than your morals, your principles, and your values. And I did — yes, I [have spoken] to so many Olympic athletes that — which are about to go to China. They are really worried. Because I told them, look what they did to their own tennis player. Are we really going to trust them with our own player[s]? So, I feel like, not just countries and governments, but athletes need to push their governments and also their companies to stop sponsoring the Olympics.”

