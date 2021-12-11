Rand Paul: Pro-Vaxxers ‘Won’t Be Happy Until They Get Your Newborn’

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) warned militant vaccine advocates would get more and more aggressive with their tactics during an appearance on FNC’s “Hannity” on Friday.

The Kentucky Republican lawmaker said children were a target of those efforts.

“You know, these people won’t be happy until they get your newborn,” he said. “I mean, they really want to get your newborn inoculated before they leave the hospital. They’re going to restrict certain things. You know, they’re not going to dispense schooling. But they’re also going to try to get them before they leave the hospital. I think it’s outrageous and ignores the science. It’s all based on this misreading of the science that says we haven’t been vaccinating enough and that we’re under-vaccinated. The truth from the CDC is quite the opposite. Over age 75, 97% of people have voluntarily chosen to be vaccinated. Between ages 64 and 75, 99% of people have been vaccinated.”

“So we are voluntarily accepting this,” Paul added. “Most people at high risk have been vaccinated. This is a disease of the elderly, not of children. And the thing is, is that he’s not obeying science. He’s sort of granting his impulse to authoritarianism. His default position is always, how can I control people? How can I regulate people? But I can tell you — he’s not going to be too happy with the Paul family Christmas. We have 57 for Christmas, no vaccine passport. The only requirement is that you have read and understand the Constitution.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor