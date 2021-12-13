GOP Rep. Mace Announces Bill to End Federal Experiments on Puppies

Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) wants to prohibit the use of puppies for experimental purposes, like National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci is alleged to have once done.

During an appearance on FNC’s “The Next Revolution” on Sunday, Mace offered details of taxpayer-funded animal experimentation, including on monkies obtained from South Carolina’s Morgan Island and her legislation that would stop the practice.

“We wrote this bipartisan bill about five weeks ago, 23 or 24 of us writing Dr. Fauci to get information on the killing of these Beagle puppies,” she said. “We never heard anything back. So this past week, I filed the PAAW Act, as you aptly described. It covers how taxpayer dollars have been spent on these kinds of experiments. It demands at the NIAID and Class C and Class D where dogs are killed or receive significant pain and without painkillers kinds of experiments, experiments that should not be happening on U.S. soil. The FDA says that we don’t need to be doing these kinds of experiments anymore and because he didn’t respond, we’re moving forward with legislation.”

“This legislation is bipartisan,” Mace continued. “We have Republicans and Democrats working together to end this kind of — these kinds of experiments and testing on animals and on dogs specifically, and then come to find out, you know, Monkey Island, he has taken 600 monkeys a year for even worse experiments. So we’re going to keep doing this until he responds, and we’re going to do whatever legislation we have to do. And later this week, when we get down with votes, I’m going to take a visit down there. People need to know what’s going on in this country.”

