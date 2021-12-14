Adam Schiff: Don Jr.’s Hypocrisy ‘Smacks You in the Face’

Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that text messages of Donald Trump, Jr. urging his father’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows to help stop the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, showed hypocrisy that “smacks you in the face.”

Mitchell said, “What is the impact do you think of Don Jr.? Publicly, he was saying one thing and denying the severity of the insurrection while privately, he was pleading with Mark Meadows. Does it, first of all, suggest that they all were aware that Donald Trump, alone, could have stopped the violence by asking him to do something about it?”

Schiff said, “It says so much. The few text messages say so much. They tell us that these people understood the seriousness of this attack. They understood that the president was uniquely situated to try to stop it, and he wasn’t stopping it. It was going on for hours. But it also just calls out the blatant hypocrisy where they are now trying to downplay these events, but when you look at what they were saying in real-time, you see just how serious they understood this attack to be.”

He added, “So the hypocrisy of it in particular just smacks you in the face to see what Don Jr. was saying now and to see what Don Jr. was saying then.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN