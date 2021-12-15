Bratton: Lax District Attorneys, ‘Most of Them Funded by George Soros’ ‘Are Destroying the Criminal Justice System’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Homeland Security Advisory Council Chair and former Police Commissioner of Boston, Los Angeles, and New York Bill Bratton stated that district attorneys, most of whom are funded by George Soros, who are not adequately prosecuting crime are “destroying the criminal justice system in America. They are undoing 25 years of crime decline in America rapidly.”

Bratton said, “The situation in San Francisco, like many other cities around the country, the mayor does not control the crime problem. The district attorneys are more significant in that situation. And San Francisco, like Chicago, like Boston, like soon to be in New York, Atlanta, every one of these cities that’s having problems, take a look at the district attorneys, most of them funded by George Soros and his Open Society. They are destroying the criminal justice system in America. They are undoing 25 years of crime decline in America rapidly. Within two — the last two years, crime increases — we’ve not seen anything like it in modern history. So, thank the D.A.s. So, the mayors can talk all they want, police chiefs can complain all they want, but if these district attorneys refuse to prosecute, you’re not going to see any changes.”

