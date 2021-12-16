Cotton: Build Back Better ‘Full of Smoke and Mirrors’ — Would ‘Drive Inflation’ Further

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “The Faulkner Focus,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) ripped President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” plan, which has reportedly hit a snag in the Senate with opposition from Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ).

Cotton said the bill “is full of smoke and mirrors” to “conceal the full cost.” He added it would “only drive inflation.”

“It’s not just Joe Manchin — it’s Kyrsten Sinema and frankly some other Democrats, too, who have some reservations about this bill,” Cotton argued. “First, it is full of smoke and mirrors. It takes 10 years of tax revenue to pay for spending programs that only last for one year or three years or four years. That’s designed to conceal the full cost. The full cost is $5 trillion. It will add $3 trillion to the deficit. Sen. Manchin has made it clear he doesn’t want to do that.”

“And then if you look at the individual programs as well, they will not only drive inflation, as we just heard, inflation for childcare, but it also will discriminate against family-based care, neighbor care or faith-based care because the Democrats want all of us to have to warehouse our children in state-run pre-k and kindergarten, presumably so they can start indoctrinating them right away with left-wing ideas. That’s not what most Americans want for their kids,” he concluded.

