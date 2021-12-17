GOP Rep. Mace: Biden’s Build Back Better ‘Is Dead’

Friday on Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria,” Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) declared that President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda “is dead.”

With midterm elections on the horizon, Mace said she does not “see how you move this monstrosity forward.”

“[W]hen President Biden says that Build Back Better needs more time, what he really means is Build Back Better is dead. This bill will not pass or go anywhere before the end of the year. And looking into 2022 at the midterm elections, I don’t see how you move this monstrosity forward. It’s not going to cost $1.75 trillion — more like $3 [million], probably $5 trillion. The American people were misled on it. And that’s very problematic for the president and the Senate going forward.”

“This is what happens when you refuse to work together and refuse to reach across the aisle to work together to work for the American people,” she added. “And I would like someone to tell me one thing that is better for middle America, for the American people in the last year. Everything costs more. People have great distrust in the government. They distrust the media. They fear vaccine mandates. There’s a growing racial divide. These are huge problems that need to be solved, and we can’t do that by continuing to have these big bills pushed through without any input from Republicans at all.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent