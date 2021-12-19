MD Gov. Hogan: Trump Reelection Bid Would Be ‘Bad’ for GOP and U.S.

Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that a reelection attempt by former President Donald Trump would be “bad” for both the Republican Party and the country.

Hogan is currently serving his second term as governor.

Anchor Bret Baier asked, “If former President Trump runs or doesn’t, are you considering running for president?”

Hogan said, “I’m going to be governor until January of 23. Then I’ll take a look at the options are after that.”

Baier asked, “Do you think Republicans will win with former President Trump at the top of the ticket?”

Hogan said, “I think that’d be bad for the party and bad for President Trump and bad for the country. So I don’t think he’s going to run, and I would — my advice be that he did not run.”

The Maryland governor also predicted that the new variant of COVID would soon overrun hospitals in his state.

Hogan said, “I would say in the next couple of days Omicron is going to be the dominant variant in our state, and we are anticipating over the next three to five weeks probably the worst surge we’ve seen in our hospitals throughout the entire crisis.”

