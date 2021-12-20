Harris: It’s ‘No One’s Fault That This Virus Hit’ and Everyone Has ‘the Choice to Make’ – Health System ‘Prepared’ for Omicron

During a portion of an interview aired on Monday’s “CBS Evening News,” Vice President Kamala Harris said that the healthcare system is prepared for the Omicron variant and declined to place blame on unvaccinated people by stating it’s not the time “to talk about fault. It is no one’s fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world.”

CBS host Margaret Brennan asked, “Medical experts are projecting that we could see as many as a million infections per day because of this new Omicron variant. Is our healthcare system prepared for what’s coming?”

Harris answered, “We are prepared for it.”

Brennan then asked, “But particularly in the northeast, we’re already seeing hospitals overwhelmed with Delta. Inflation is real, it’s going to be with us as long as the pandemic dominates. When can you tell the American people, this will end?”

Harris responded, “We have the power today to go out and, if you’ve not been boosted, go get boosted, the power today to go and get vaccinated, and that will have an impact on where we end up tomorrow.”

Brennan then asked, “Is it the fault of the unvaccinated?”

Harris answered, “I don’t think this is a moment to talk about fault. It is no one’s fault that this virus hit our shores or hit the world.”

She also stated that “it is more about individual power and responsibility and it’s about the decisions that everyone has the choice to make, no doubt.”

