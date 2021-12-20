Sanders: ‘Give Us More Democrats’ and We Will Pass Spending Bill

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) pushed for the Senate to bring the Build Back Better reconciliation bill to the floor for a vote and argued that if the bill fails, Democrats can say, “Give us more Democrats, and in the first week of a new Congress, we will pass this.”

Sanders said, “I would prefer us to be able to say, look, we tried and we had all of the Republicans bought off by the big money interests and we had two Democrats who couldn’t stand with us. Give us more Democrats, and in the first week of a new Congress, we will pass this. That’s better to me than just to be negotiating forever and standing for nothing.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett