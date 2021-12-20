Stabenow on Warren, Booker Getting Covid: ‘Frustrating’ Republicans Not Wearing Masks

Senator Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) said Monday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that it was “frustrating” that Republican lawmakers are not wearing masks while reacting to Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Cory Booker (D-NJ) testing positive for coronavirus.

Mitchell said, “Very briefly, we’ve heard now that Senators Warren and Booker both have had breakthrough cases. Have you heard of any more cases, and what concerns do you have about the way — the protections against COVID in the Senate as you’ve all been working together so closely?”

Stabenow said, “Well, we are working together closely. People on my side of the aisle are uniformly wearing masks. Unfortunately, people on the Republican side, the majority are not, which is also frustrating. But I obviously send them my best. Thank goodness they have both been vaccinated and received the booster, which hopefully means that they will not have serious symptoms as a result of this. That’s really what needs to happen. People need to get vaccinated. They need to protect themselves. We know that this new variant is extremely contagious, and we also know that it is not that serious if you have been vaccinated and boosted. So I would encourage everyone to do that as a Christmas present, as a holiday present for themselves and their families.”

