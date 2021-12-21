Carlson: Biden COVID Policies a ‘Measurable Failure’ — More Americans Have Died from COVID Under Biden than Trump

Monday on FNC’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson hammered President Joe Biden’s approach to combatting the COVID-19 pandemic, which he declared a “measurable failure.”

To bolster his point, Carlson noted the COVID-19 death total under Biden has exceeded that of his predecessor, President Donald Trump.

Transcript as follows:

CARLSON: So you may not have noticed because the people in charge of diverting your attention are working overtime right now and honestly, they’re pretty good at their jobs, but if you look around and pay a little closer attention, you will notice that Joe Biden’s political support is in the process of collapsing completely.

The new Marist poll is out, it shows that only 29% of Independents support Joe Biden. That is a very bad number. How bad is it? For perspective, in the last election, Donald Trump took 41% of Independent voters and lost, so if you’re a political consultant, a poll that shows 29 Independent support sends you immediately to the liquor cabinet for more vodka. It means your candidate is going to lose along with everyone who is connected to your candidate.

You’re looking at a tsunami forming on the horizon aimed at you. It’s terrifying.

But for Joe Biden, that’s just the beginning of the bad news. That same Marist poll shows Biden at 33% among Hispanic voters. In other words, 67% of the so-called Latino community does not support Joe Biden.

It’s hard even to process a number like that, it’s just too far from the conventional view of American politics. Is there a single political analyst in this country who would have predicted that even last week? And no there is not.

The one thing we have always known about Latino voters is they are Democrats and they are Democrats because they understand that Republicans are racist. Period.

Upon that assumption hang all the Democratic Party’s hopes for the future.

Now, we learn it isn’t true. It’s not even close to true. In fact, it is approaching the opposite of the truth.

So how are Democrats going to respond to this new reality? Look for CNN contributors to start attacking Hispanics just as they’ve been attacking whites for the past several years. They’ve got a new enemy now and it speaks Spanish.

In the meantime, you really cannot overstate because it is literally impossible to overstate the level of panic a poll like that must be inducing at the Democratic National Committee. If the Democrats aren’t the party of non-white voters, which is what they’ve said they were, probably even what they thought they were, then what are they?

It turns out Democrats are exactly what they appear to be. They are the party of neurotic personally unsatisfied white ladies who live in the suburbs. You know those preachy little signs you see in the lawns of affluent neighborhoods telling you how the people who live inside love BLM and support Tony Fauci? That’s the real Democratic Party.

It’s not a national political party, it is a professional class cultural movement that is highly unappealing to normal people. In a functioning democratic system, people with those little signs on their lawns would never be allowed to run anything because nobody likes them.

The advisers around Joe Biden understand this perfectly well. If these new polling numbers are right, even if they’re just sort of right, this is the end of the Democratic Party as a governing majority. It’s bewildering to think that, but political parties like markets often seem strongest right before they collapse.

The problem is, at this moment, the Democratic Party is still in power and that is a very bad combination for the rest of us. Regimes in decline tend to become dangerous. As they weaken, they get increasingly desperate and ruthless.

They’ve been rejected by voters. Democracy doesn’t work for them anymore. That means they can no longer operate within democratic boundaries and hope to stay in power. So inevitably, they swerve outside those boundaries. Instead of trying to convince the public to support them, that’s democracy, they invent domestic enemies and national panics to keep themselves in charge, and that’s exactly what we’re watching happen right now.

As of tonight in this country of 334 million people, there are no confirmed deaths of the omicron variant of COVID At the same time, just this month, many thousands of Americans have passed away from heart disease and cancer, suicide, diabetes, murder, drug ODs, not to mention car accidents, Parkinson’s, emphysema, Alzheimer’s, asthma attacks, choking to death on lobster in crowded restaurants — just to name a few causes.

Lots of people still die in America, but they are not dying of omicron. No one in this country is, and yet, it is omicron that our leaders and their vassals are suddenly hysterical about. Watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MICHAEL OSTERHOLM, DIRECTOR FOR INFECTIOUS DISEASE RESEARCH AND POLICY AT THE UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA And I think we’re really just about to experience a viral blizzard.

ANDERSON COOPER, CNN HOST, ANDERSON COOPER 360: You heard infectious disease expert, Michael Osterholm say that we’re about to experience a viral blizzard.

WOLF BLITZER, CNN ANCHOR: One expert now warns a viral blizzard —

DON LEMON, CNN ANCHOR: As the country braces for a viral blizzard —

KIM BRUNHUBER, CNN ANCHOR: There will be a viral blizzard of COVID cases – –

KATE BOLDUAN, CNN ANCHOR: The country is facing a viral blizzard —

COOPER: A COVID viral blizzard —

JIM SCIUTTO, CNN ANCHOR AND NATIONAL SECURITY CORRESPONDENT: A viral blizzard is about to hit the U.S.

ERICA HILL, CNN ANCHOR AND NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT: One infectious disease expert saying a quote, “viral blizzard,” is about to hit this country.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: What is this stuff? Well, it’s a viral blizzard. Is viral blizzard a scientific term? Well, as you just heard it was coined by someone who calls himself a scientist, but actually this is not the way scientists talk.

Scientists don’t make up phrases for political effect, they don’t design language to be as frightening and imprecise as possible. That’s not science, that’s politics. That’s what politicians do.

In case there is any remaining doubt that what you were actually watching is a coordinated political campaign, consider for a moment who is getting infected with this new viral blizzard?

Ground zero for new COVID cases right now is New York City. That happens to be the most vaxxed city in the country. In New York, you can’t have dinner without proving you’ve had a shot, if you want to leave your house.

At this point, most New Yorkers have. They’ve taken it, both because they’re required to take it in order to live a normal life in their hometown and also because they were told endlessly by CNN and this country’s health authorities that if they got vaccinated, they wouldn’t get COVID.

Now, they learn, sorry, just kidding. Thousands of them just got COVID anyway.

For what it’s worth, we’re not attacking New York when we tell you this, we’re not even attacking the vaccines. We’re just telling you the facts. This is real, it is happening, and it’s interesting.

So what rational conclusions can we draw from what we’re seeing?

At this point, none. CNN doesn’t want to talk about the COVID outbreak among vaccinated people in New York, they’d have to correct too many lies that they told. In any case, there are more Democratic voters in New York City than anywhere else in America, so there is no reason to embarrass the base of their own party.

Instead CNN and its masters in the Democratic Party have identified the real villain to blame for this outbreak and you will know even before we tell you that it’s not Pfizer, it’s not the government of China, it’s America’s working class, a group now known as quote, “the unvaccinated.”

On Thursday, Joe Biden informed us that these people will die for what they’ve done.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: It’s here now and it’s spreading and it’s going to increase. For unvaccinated, we are looking at a winter of severe illness and death for unvaccinated, for themselves, their families and the hospital they’ll soon overwhelm.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

CARLSON: It’s hard to remember ever in our history an American President saying something more dishonest, crueler or more divisive than what you just heard.

In a functioning system with an effective opposition, which we do not have, Biden would be impeached for that. Everything about that statement, which is essential, it is about this global pandemic, everything about it is a lie.

The unvaccinated pose no greater threat to the vaccinated than the vaccinated posed to them, and if they do, Joe Biden, why don’t you tell us how they do. But he can’t. No one can. That’s why they never explain it.

In fact, there is quite a bit of evidence that the millions of Americans who have recovered from COVID and have natural immunity are safer than most people. They’ve relied on their own immune systems and they’ve been rewarded for it.

Joe Biden has never once acknowledged that these millions of people exist.

As for Biden’s claim that the unvaccinated are overrunning hospitals, it’s hard to believe he would even say that. First and most obviously, these are American citizens. They have every right to use American hospitals, they pay for those hospitals. This is their country.

And as of tonight, they are not overwhelming those hospitals, in point of fact, and by the way since we’re on the topic, here is a question: Do the unvaccinated quote “overwhelm” emergency rooms more than they say millions of illegal immigrants that Joe Biden has just admitted into our country? Do they overwhelm the hospitals more than the drug addicts and the mentally ill living on our streets that the Democratic Party so faithfully subsidizes? No, they don’t.

This is a lie. This is all a lie and it is a very scary thing for the leader of the United States of America to be saying out loud, but you can see why he is saying it. You know what’s happening here.

Biden’s COVID policies are a measurable failure. More Americans have died from COVID under Joe Biden than died under Donald Trump. That’s not some Republican talking point, it’s the truth, and you can look it up on the C.D.C. website. That’s the bottom line. It’s a very hard number to ignore.

So Biden’s advisers want you looking elsewhere, and to get you looking elsewhere, they are working to create a kulak class, a group of reviled sub-humans that the rest of us are free to hate and mock and whose deaths we are allowed to root for. That’s the unvaccinated.

When David Frum tells you, we should let the unvaccinated just die, he is not alone. That is now the official position of the Democratic Party. If you get COVID and you’re unvaccinated, it is immoral for you to go to the hospital, you’re overcrowding it, and we need that space for the many people who’ve taken the COVID vaccine and are now sick from COVID.

That’s what the President of the United States just said on Thursday.

It’s at this point that if it all wasn’t so dark, you’d probably pause and laugh because it’s all so genuinely hilarious.

Take the vax, so that when you get the disease that is designed to prevent you have a right to go to the hospital? It’s insane.

Senators Cory Booker and Elizabeth Warren announced the other day that they have COVID, they are now in quarantine, and of course we wish them the best, sincerely. But you can’t help but notice that between them, Booker and Warren, have had at least six vaccine injections and now they’re sick.

So what is the lesson here exactly? Well, the lesson that Eric Swalwell is drawing from all of this is that unvaccinated Americans should be banned by law from flying on airplanes in their own country. He announced that last night on Twitter. Now, the airlines disagree with this, they thought a lot about it, so does any sane physician they have, too. But Eric Swalwell, who is probably the most physically unclean Member of Congress, now imagines himself a public health official with the power to make these decisions.

So before we go any further and grant Eric Swalwell of that power, we probably ought to see his medical records. It would be kind of ironic if a guy with multiple chlamydia infections was lecturing the rest of us about how to keep safe from a virus, we await that data.

In the meantime, whatever personal decisions about the vaccine or COVID or how many masks you wear, if any, know what you’re watching here. This is not a public health campaign designed to save you from a variant that has not killed a single confirmed American, sorry it’s not. No.

What is this? These are the muscle spasms of a dying political party. The people in charge are on their way out, unfortunately, they can still hurt you.