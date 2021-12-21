GOP Sen. Toomey: Biden Has ‘Governed from the Hard Left’

Tuesday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) reacted to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) rejecting President Joe Biden’s so-called “Build Back Better” agenda.

Toomey praised Manchin for pushing back against his colleagues’ attempt to “turn America into a socialist welfare state.”

“I give Joe [Manchin] a lot of credit,” Toomey stated. “The amount of abuse and flack he has taken from some of his colleagues, from the left-wing all over America. It’s really pretty shocking when you think about it — here is one Democrat in the United States Senate, one Democrat, who thinks maybe it’s not a good idea to turn America into a socialist welfare state. Maybe we should just pause here, especially at a time when we have a record-high amount of debt, inflation at a 40-year high. Do we really want to spend many trillions more? Just — let’s have a pause, and they blow him up for that? Unbelievable.”

Toomey recalled how Biden campaigned as a moderate centrist but argued he has “governed from the hard left.”

“You know very well [Biden] campaigned as the moderate centrist — the guy who is going to bring America together, use his decades in Washington to strike deals, to find compromise and consensus. And it’s been the exact opposite,” he declared. “He’s governed from the hard left. Let’s be honest — this is Bernie Sanders’ bill. And that’s why Bernie Sanders is so livid with Joe Manchin right now. There has been no centrist, and really across the board, all of Joe Biden’s policies have been appeasing the radical left. Well, Joe Manchin never signed up for that program. Actually, most Americans didn’t either.”

