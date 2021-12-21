Paxton: Border Policies Show Biden Doesn’t ‘Really Care about COVID’ 

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (R) argued that the lax coronavirus policies on the border by the Biden administration show that “they don’t really care about COVID.”

Paxton said, “It is shocking to me that this president really will stop American citizens from crossing the border, coming by flight or however they come, you cannot come into this country if you have COVID and you’re an American citizen, but if you’re illegal, we’re not going to check that and we’re going to send you secretly all over the country with COVID. That tells me that they do not care about COVID, and the fact that they’re willing to fire Americans for not taking a COVID vaccine, and at the same time, turn a blind eye, with no vaccinations, for those who are coming across illegally. Those two things don’t go together, and they tell you that there’s some reason they don’t really care about COVID.”

