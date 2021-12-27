Fauci: Reduction of Recommended Coronavirus Isolation ‘Being Discussed Very Seriously’

On Monday, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has been weighing following the United Kingdom’s lead in reducing the number of days recommended for quarantining from 10 to seven.

Fauci told MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that lowering the number of days “was being discussed very seriously now by the CDC.”

“Certainly, with the health care workers, we’re going to be doing that,” Fauci advised. “It’s under serious consideration for other essential workers because when you have a workforce that’s necessary to keep the country moving smoothly; when you have, as you said, everybody knows somebody now who’s been infected, there are so many people that are getting infected, including breakthrough infections that we’re looking at the possibility of diminishing the time when you have isolation. But particularly when you are talking about quarantining people who have been exposed, one of the things you have to be careful of, Joe, is that when you have so many people who are exposed, not necessarily infected, but in general, they have to stay out of action for 10 days.”

“If they have an essential job, we want to get them back on that job before the 10-day period,” he added. “And that’s what was being discussed very seriously now by the CDC.”

