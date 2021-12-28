GOP Rep. Comer: ‘We Need to Learn to Live with COVID’

Monday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. James Comer (R-KY) sounded off on President Joe he Biden’s “botched” handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

To get on the other side of the pandemic, Comer urged the Biden administration to “learn to live with COVID.” He argued against shutdowns and forced vaccinations.

“What needs to happen is we need to learn to live with COVID,” Comer argued. “I mean, COVID is very serious. I believe we need to continue to educate people on the benefits of being vaccinated, but I don’t think Dr. Fauci is the right person for this job. I think that he should have been terminated a long time ago, and I think that he has lost the confidence of the majority of Americans on messaging, so if we look at the new year President Biden should make changes to his cabinet. I would like to see changes to just about every cabinet member, but we are talking about COVID here, and I think we need a new face of COVID moving forward, and we’re also going to have to learn to live with this.”

“We can’t continue to shut the government down. We can’t continue to put pressure on our tight labor market by forcing people to be vaccinated. That’s only going to make the labor shortage worse and create more inflation, so President Biden has to look in the mirror and try to live by what he told governors in that teleconference — there is no one-size-fits-all approach to this,” he added. “The federal government is not the answer.”

