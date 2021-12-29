GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks Highlights ‘Contradictions’ from White House on Coronavirus Response — ‘Another Failure of the Biden Administration’

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) slammed the Biden administration’s “differing responses and contradictions” when it comes to handling the coronavirus pandemic.

Miller-Meeks, a physician, said President Joe Biden’s apparent reversal on federal mandates “underscores another failure” of the administration.

“I think it just underscores another failure of the Biden administration,” Miller-Meeks stated. “So, remember last year, the Democrats politicized the pandemic in order to affect the results of the election. And so, when they came in that they were going to, you know, get us through the pandemic, they were going to cure the pandemic, and they were going to get us back onto a path of normalcy. They also weren’t going to mandate vaccines, so they knew they were coming into office with vaccines that were going to be approved, and they had three vaccines early on. They bungled the roll-out of the vaccines. Then they had the HHS take over distribution of monoclonal antibodies, so now we know there is a shortage of monoclonal antibodies. And then they had the opportunity to pre-order tests, and I think I was the first physician, doctor congresswoman to mention on Monday on Fox News that the rapid antigen test, according to a study from Reuters out of Belgium, is not as effective in detecting it.”

“[W]e need to tailor who we recommend testing to, so we continue to get differing responses and contradictions from the CDC and from Dr. Fauci and from this administration,” she concluded.

