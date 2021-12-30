Crenshaw Calls on Biden Admin to Use FEMA Resources to Bolster Testing Sites

Thursday on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) urged President Joe Biden and his administration to use FEMA resources to bolster and open up coronavirus testing sites.

With the Biden administration facing backlash over its coronavirus pandemic response, Crenshaw argued the White House was “not executing these dollars in an efficient manner.”

“The reality is Congress has already appropriated tens of billions of dollars to this specific problem. Right now, it’s a management problem. The executive branch is not executing these dollars in an efficient manner. That’s what’s going on,” Crenshaw outlined. “And again, look. I’m a conservative. I always make sure people know there is only so much government can do, and the moment that it starts doing more than it should be doing, you start to see unintended second and third-order consequences that harm everybody worse than you wanted to.”

“So, what the federal government should be doing, again, using their FEMA resources to bolster a lot of these testing sites, open up new testing sites. This is what we saw happen during the Trump administration,” he continued. “They should be using our resources to increase those supply chains to get those monoclonal antibodies out to people faster, and President Biden announced this, we just haven’t seen results from it, helping us get more health care workers either from the military or from FEMA to aid in some of these hospitals that are feeling a little bit overwhelmed. It’s still worth noting that at our height of hospitalizations right now, it really doesn’t even compare to the height that we had before in 2020, so I don’t want people to panic about this. But look, take the same precautions you’ve been taking for two years.”

