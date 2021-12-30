Graham: Trump Going to Announce Presidential Bid This Time Next Year

Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “Eric Bolling The Balance,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) provided some insight into 2022.

Graham predicted the GOP would take back control of the House and Senate, and said former President Donald Trump would announce another presidential bid “about this time next year.”

“This is the year for the Republicans to take back the Senate, 2022,” Graham outlined. “When we get back the Senate, we’re going to stop this socialist agenda. And we’re going to shape the battlefield for 2024. I think about this time next year Donald Trump is going to announce he’s going to run for president in 2024. So, if we have the House and the Senate, we should do a couple of things.”

He continued, “One, do good things for the American people, but also bring up issues that help our nominee, which I think will be Trump, showcase the differences between the Democratic Party and the Republican Party, bring up bills that are tough on crime, bring up bills that would secure the border, bring up bills that would stand firmly behind Israel. So, if we get the House and the Senate, we have a chance to shape the battlefield for 2024 politically, presidentially. That’s why it’s so important that we take back both bodies.”

