Weingarten: ‘People Are Going to Get Sick’ ‘Doesn’t Matter How Much You Take Precautions’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “All In,” American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten stated that because of the greater transmissibility of the Omicron coronavirus variant, “People are going to get sick” with coronavirus, and that “it doesn’t matter how much you take precautions.”

Weingarten said, “People are going to get sick. This is really transmissible, and it doesn’t matter how much you take precautions. And that’s why I beg people, if you can get vaccinated and you haven’t, you can get boosted and you haven’t, please use the next few days to do that.”

She further argued that schools need to have the kind of large testing that New York and Washington are doing.

